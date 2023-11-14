Dan Campbell advises Lions fans to ‘wear a diaper’ on risky 4th downs

Dan Campbell’s aggressive approach to going for it on fourth downs has not always been easy to watch. In fact, it can scare the crap out of fans at times — even when it works, which it often does. Campbell is aware of the situation and offered up some age advice on handling the nervous excitement.

In his weekly interview with Stoney and Jansen on Detroit radio station 97.1, Campbell dropped quite the quip about how to handle his fourth down strategy.

“Here’s what I would say, because I tell my family this — just wear a diaper before some of these games,” Campbell said. “I’ll give them an alert and say, ‘Put them on and be ready to roll.'”

That’s a new way to watch a football game. Perhaps Campbell is borrowing from a strategy concertgoers often use when seeing Metallica?

