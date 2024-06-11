Dan Ballard set to captain Northern Ireland

[Getty Images]

Dan Ballard is set to captain Northern Ireland tonight in their friendly against Andorra.

The Sunderland defender will skipper the side in the absence of Jonny Evans. Ballard has previously worn the armband later in games but this will be the first time from the start of a match.

He told the Belfast Telegraph, "It will be a dream come true.

"It will be different starting as skipper. I’m excited.

"It is one of the biggest honours a player can have and I’m really looking forward to it.

"My family will be over the moon and I’m sure they will be extremely proud just as I am."

You can follow live updates of Northern Ireland v Andorra here.