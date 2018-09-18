Dan Bailey turns down higher offers to sign $2 million deal with Vikings

Dan Bailey signed a one-year, $2 million deal with the Vikings, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Bailey was due to make $3.4 million in base salary this season and count $4.2 million against the Cowboys’ cap, part of the reason Dallas released him.

He must really want to win a Super Bowl and believes the Vikings provide his best route of getting there.

The NFL’s second-most accurate kicker turned down several offers that were double what the Vikings offered on multi-year deals, according to Rapoport.

Bailey worked out for the Jets the week after the Cowboys cut him, but he bided his time until he found the right fit.

He has made 88.2 percent of his career field-goal attempts, though back and groin injuries led to five missed field goals and two extra points last season.