Dan Bailey named NFC special teams player of the week

Vikings kicker Dan Bailey wasn’t named to the Pro Bowl on Tuesday, but he did get recognition for his play on Wednesday.

Bailey has been named the NFC’s special teams player of the week. It’s the third time this season that Bailey has taken the honors and the sixth time he’s been so honored over the course of his career.

Bailey made four field goals in last Sunday’s 39-10 win over the Chargers. It’s the third time he’s made four field goals in a game this year and he complemented those kicks by making 3-of-4 extra point attempts.

Bailey and the Vikings will be back in action against the Packers on Monday night. A win would clinch a playoff spot and Minnesota will likely feel pretty confident in turning to Bailey if they need to make a big kick come the final minutes.