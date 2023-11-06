Dan Ashworth interview: I am not the man for Man Utd – Newcastle are aiming for the 'Big Six'

Newcastle United have been the great disruptors in the Premier League since the takeover by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund two years ago and are only going to get bigger, richer and stronger.

This is not some over-excitable boast from one of Newcastle’s typically exuberant ownership group, but the fact it comes from their much-admired director of football, Dan Ashworth, makes it even more telling. He is not a man prone to wild public statements or grandstanding to please an audience.

Ashworth, after several successful years at the Football Association as director of elite development and having helped turn Brighton into one of the most progressive clubs in the country before leaving for Newcastle in the summer of 2022, knows what he is talking about.

In only his second interview since he arrived in the North East, Ashworth is quick to stress that progress in football is never a straight line and warned there will be “bumps in the road.” But Newcastle’s mission statement is to permanently shake up the old order, not just in England, but in Europe too.

“That (break up the so-called Big Six) is the vision of the football club,” said Ashworth, who laughed off praise from the former Manchester United defender Gary Neville suggesting he would be a perfect appointment at Old Trafford.

“The next number of years [the plan] is to fight and get into the top six on a regular basis and compete for trophies.

“I’m really pleased with the direction this club is heading. When I agreed to join, which was February 2022, I think Newcastle United were 19th in the league.

“I had a period where I didn’t start work until the end of May. Then we finished fourth last year, got to our first cup final in a number of years. Now we’re still in the cup, still in the Champions League and still fighting for the top four again in the Premier League so I’m really pleased in that context.

“There’s also the wider thing where we’ve seen huge improvements to the training ground, the women’s team have gone full-time and got promoted last year. We’ve got some really good young players out on loan, some players coming through the academy system…”

This week, thanks to Eddie Howe’s superb coaching and team management skills, backed by Ashworth’s leadership of the football operation, Newcastle travel to Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League.

‘We’re on an upward trajectory’

Newcastle are currently sixth in the Premier League and beat Manchester United and Arsenal in the space of five days last week. They are unbeaten in domestic competitions since the start of September and still have an excellent chance of prolonging their first Champions League campaign for 20 years beyond the group stage.

Injuries have decimated Howe’s first team, while the 10-month ban handed out to star summer signing Sandro Tonali was also a huge blow.

But what is striking about Newcastle is that the board appear to understand the situation. They have not got carried away with their success since the takeover.

“In football, it can flip around really quickly as well,” Ashworth explained. “You can lose two or three on the trot and all of a sudden... Success has never been a straight line.

“We’re on an upward trajectory, but there are definitely some bumps in the round. And that’s the nature of football. But we’re on the right pathway.

“In your question about the top six, what’s really difficult is to be able to compete commercially as well. Some of those clubs have been a global brand for decades and that’s one of the big challenges for Peter [Silverstone, chief commercial officer], Darren [Eales, chief executive officer] and the [finance] team as well.

“We’ve all got to try and work together to try and get ourselves into a situation where not only are we a top six club on the pitch, but also a top six club off the pitch. That gives us more ammunition in order to be able to compete on the pitch.

“Complacency is a dangerous thing, isn’t it? Certainly there’s no complacency here. We want to keep striving and keep pushing. Whether that’s with our academy from under-9s. Whether that’s the women’s first-team. Whether that’s improving the provision and psychology and player care around the team.

“Whether that’s making improvements to the training ground, we’ve got to keep pushing. If you start to stand still in professional sport, you’re stuffed. It’s about keep pushing, keep pushing, keep driving in all areas of the football club.”

‘We are data informed’

Newcastle may well struggle to finish in the top four again this season, but while outsiders might argue that would be a disaster financially, it is something the Newcastle hierarchy are already prepared for.

“We’ve got this challenge as a whole football club,” Ashworth continued. “The more revenue we can drive, the more income we can get and the easier it is to be more competitive because the budget, the playing budget is able to be increased.

“It’s also about making the most of the resources that we’ve got so we can acquire players below market value and acquire potential players rather than performance players. So players who maybe are younger that we see a huge amount of potential in. It’s about opening up pathways for the academy players too.

“We’ll adjust our budgets if we haven’t got Champions League revenue and we’ll adjust our budgets if we’ve got Europa League revenue. You make sure you plan well enough so you know what you can and can’t do depending on the revenue that’s coming in and that’s normal.

“There are historic top six clubs who haven’t got European revenue this year and they would have adjusted their budgets accordingly as well. Of course we want to be in the Champions League as much as we can over the coming years but it’s incredibly difficult.”

In an era where some in sport believe data is king, Ashworth also revealed that Newcastle’s recruitment is more nuanced than number crunching, especially as Howe is a naturally empathetic leader.

Ashworth joked: “I listened to Elon Musk’s [artificial intelligence] conference with interest – that none of us are going to have a job soon.

“What we try and do is marry up the objective – data – with the subjective – the opinion – to check and challenge what the answer may be. So we aren’t just data driven, although we are data informed.

“It is also about having the industry knowledge and suitability. A player suited for Newcastle United in the Premier League, and for Eddie Howe, might not be suited for Aston Villa and Unai Emery.

“So that is where you bring the subjective part into it. Is he or she a good player, which data can drive, but not get away from the industry knowledge and scouting reports and experience.

“So we use both – there’s so many players out there and you can’t scout them all. We bring them down to a manageable number and then check them with our eye, with our subjective opinion, and then it will get challenged again as the player starts to come through the system. I always think it is important that you have some industry knowledge assessing the data.”

It all sounds very sensible and forward thinking. Everything Newcastle United have become and Manchester United are not. You can see why someone like Neville would want him behind the scenes at Old Trafford, but Ashworth brushed off the suggestion.

“I’m really happy” he said, “It’s a brilliant city, club and project. I’m thoroughly engaged in throwing myself into all of those things and really enjoying the challenge.”