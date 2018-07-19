Damp weather may threaten NASCAR race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Sunday

After several dry days, the weather will take a downhill turn as NASCAR drivers gear up for the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 in Loudon, New Hampshire, on Sunday.

Fans heading to New Hampshire Motor Speedway will not have to worry about breaking out ponchos, rain jackets and umbrellas during practice, qualifying rounds and the NASCAR Xfinity Series race, as dry air will hold during the first part of the weekend.

Instead, sunglasses, hats and sunscreen will be needed for both Friday and Saturday, with high temperatures projected to be in the middle 80s and upper 70s Fahrenheit, respectively.

There may be more clouds shielding the sun on Saturday afternoon ahead of an approaching rainstorm that is set to bring wet weather to the region late Saturday night into Sunday.



NASCAR NH 7.19 AM

Latest indications point toward the steadiest rain falling during the hours leading up to the scheduled start of 2:00 p.m. EDT Sunday.

"Therefore, while Sunday morning looks quite wet, there may only be a few lingering showers by race time," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Ryan Adamson.

However, this may still be enough to cause delays, as officials will have to find a long enough rain-free period to begin track drying operations, according to Adamson.

If the storm moves along at a slower pace, this would push back the period of steadiest rain until Sunday afternoon, which would further heighten the risk of delays or a postponement.

Regardless, fans should not expect typical July warmth for the race.



NASCAR NHMS AP

Fans watch practice prior to a qualifying round at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon, N.H., Friday, Sept. 22, 2017. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)





"With a mostly cloudy sky, temperatures are likely to only be in the middle 70s, about 10 degrees below normal for late July," Adamson said.

The normal high temperature in late July in Loudon is in the lower 80s F.

Story Continues

Should Sunday's race be postponed due to rain, damp conditions are expected to linger on Monday, with a few showers possible.

People planning on heading out to the racetrack this weekend should continue to check back with AccuWeather for updates on the possibility for wet weather and delays.