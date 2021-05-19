D'Amour brothers post top-10 finishes in state golf tournament

May 19—NIXA, Mo. — Brothers Evan D'Amour of McAuley Catholic and Owen D'Amour of Thomas Jefferson posted top-10 finishes in the Class 1 state golf tournament on Tuesday at Fremont Hills Country Club.

Both shot final-round 80s, leaving Evan in a tie for seventh place with 157 and Owen in a tie for 10th place with 160. Evan posted nine-hole scores of 41-39 in the final round, and Owen shot 42-38.

Dylan Comstock from Orrick was the medalist with a second 73 for a 146 total, one stroke ahead of Christian Cooper of Spokane, who closed with an 74.

Thomas Jefferson's Jack Tyrrell and Jacob Jarrett finished at 191 and 192, respectively, and the Warriors' Joseph Lupicki had 207.

From Lockwood, Reese Fyfe had a second-round 85 for a 176 total, and Brayden Hamilton had 95-187.