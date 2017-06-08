Damontre Moore sees himself as a light bulb in Cowboys D

The Cowboys had only 36 sacks last season, so they can use all the pass-rushing help they can get. Damontre Moore sees himself as a “light bulb” in Rod Marinelli’s rotation.

Moore signed with his hometown team in the offseason after stops in four other NFL cities.

“I considered a couple of other options,” Moore said via Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “But the Cowboys showed me the most love. They acted like they wanted me. And just to have the opportunity to play for your hometown time, I was like ‘why not?'”

Moore, a third-round pick of the Giants in 2013, has 10 career sacks in 49 games with 5.5 coming in 2014.

Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said Moore best fits at right defensive end, but the former Texas A&M standout also is getting snaps on the left side. The Cowboys also are using him as a gunner on special teams.

Moore, though, needs work on his historic figures. He got Albert Einstein confused with Thomas Edison during interviews with reporters and later tweeted out a retraction.

“Everything happens for reason,” Moore said. “Like Drake said, ‘It’s better late than never’…and like Einstein said, ‘There are 300 ways to not make a light bulb. Once I got that one way, then I can make it.’ This is my one way to make that light bulb.”