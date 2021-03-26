Damontae Kazee reaches deal with Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys have reached an agreement with safety Damontae Kazee, the team announced Thursday night.

It’s a one-year deal, per multiple reports.

Kazee had visited the Cowboys in recent days and had also made a stop with the Detroit Lions before reaching an agreement in Dallas. Kazee gets to join former Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn, who is now the defensive coordinator for the Cowboys.

Kazee appeared in 52 games for the Falcons over his first four seasons in the NFL. A former fifth-round pick out of San Diego State, Kazee was tied with Xavien Howard and Kyle Fuller for the most interceptions in the league in 2018 with seven.

Kazee played in just four games last year for Atlanta before a torn Achilles ended his season.

He had 199 tackles, 10 interceptions and five forced fumbles during his four years with the Falcons.

