Damontae Kazee joining Keanu Neal, Dan Quinn in Dallas

The defensive secondary of the Atlanta Falcons has now officially lost three safeties from last year’s team.

Ricardo Allen, who was released back in February, has signed with the Cincinnati Bengals. Keanu Neal is headed to Dallas to play for former Falcons head coach Dan Quinn, the new defensive coordinator of the Cowboys.

And now, according to reports from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Damontae Kazee will follow Neal to Dallas.

Another piece added to the #Cowboys defense: They are signing FA S Damontae Kazee after his visit yesterday, per @AgentButler1 of agency1amg. The former #Falcons starter is back with Dan Quinn, this time in Dallas. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 26, 2021

Safety Damontae Kazee confirms he's signing with the Dallas Cowboys. Decided after visiting Detroit today. Kazee had 10 interceptions from 2018-19 before his torn Achilles. @Rapsheet 1st. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 26, 2021

It was previously reported that Kazee would visit with the Detroit Lions. Instead, the Cowboys are signing two talented defenders that have experience playing together in Atlanta’s secondary. Neal will be switching to an outside linebacker role in Dallas.

Kazee was drafted in the fifth round of the 2017 draft, and his career got off to a nice start before an Achilles injury ended his 2020 season. Over the four years he spent in Atlanta, Kazee recorded 137 tackles, 10 interceptions and five forced fumbles.

Story continues

The Falcons, after a slow start to free agency, have added two new pieces to their secondary in strong safety Erik Harris and cornerback Fabian Moreau.

Related