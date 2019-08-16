Damontae Kazee injures ribs

Falcons safety Damontae Kazee injured his ribs on the Jets’ first drive Thursday.

Although the team lists him as questionable to return, he probably won’t considering it’s the second preseason game.

Kazee was injured while tackling receiver Robby Anderson on a 5-yard gain to the Atlanta 1-yard line with 11:12 left in the first quarter. The Jets scored on the next play to take a 6-0 lead, with the extra point wide left.

Kazee, a fifth-round pick in 2017, started 15 games last season and made seven interceptions, 10 pass breakups and 82 tackles.