Damontae Kazee carted off after non-contact injury

The Falcons already were without injured safeties Keanu Neal (hamstring) and Ricardo Allen (elbow). Now, they won’t have Damontae Kazee.

Kazee appeared to be seriously injured on a non-contact play in the second quarter.

He was carted off after grabbing his lower calf.

Sharrod Neasman is the backup free safety. Rookie Jaylinn Hawkins started opposite Kazee on Monday night.

The Falcons’ secondary also doesn’t have cornerback Darqueze Dennard, who is on injured reserve with a hamstring injury, and rookie cornerback A.J. Terrell, who is on the COVID-19 list.

Kazee had five tackles before leaving.

