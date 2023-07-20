Damone Clark or Sam Williams? Which breakout would have a bigger impact on Cowboys?

The ebb and flow of a team is always interesting to watch. Some veteran players step up, young players develop, and sometimes even rookies jump into big contributor roles out the gate. Last year was an excellent example in Dallas. Tyler Smith switched from left guard to left tackle right before the start of the season and helped salvage the offensive line after Tyron Smith was injured.

DaRon Bland, forced into the starting slot corner role, became a playmaker, intercepting five passes in eight starts. Leighton Vander Esch had his best season since his rookie year, Dorance Armstrong, Donovan Wilson, Terence Steele, and Tony Pollard all had the best seasons of their careers.

Which players will be the ones to make these big jumps in 2023? Sam Williams and Damone Clark are two second-year players who both could make major leaps in Dan Quinn’s defense. This debate centers around which breakout would have the most breakout on the fortunes of the club.

Damone Clark

Off-ball linebacker isn’t seen as important as other parts of the defense until you get a Ray Lewis, Bobby Carpenter, or Fred Warner in that position. Clark, who is 6-foot-3, 245 pounds and is so fast he caught Bears QB Justin Fields from behind, has the physical traits to be one of those types of linebackers.

The main reason Clark should be the guy to breakout is that he is much more likely to play significant snaps than Williams. The depth at his position is nonexistent. Devin Harper and DeMarvion Overshown are complete unknowns and Clark played ahead of Jabril Cox despite the latter having a year more under his belt. Not only did he start when Anthony Barr was injured, but he started when Leighton Vander Esch was out as well.

Vander Esch has a history of injuries too, and even though he has only missed four games combined the last two years, a Clark ascension would ease the worry if Vander Esch missed any games. As important as pass rushers are, a great starting linebacker is just more impactful than a sixth edge rusher for this team.

Sam Williams

The case for Williams is simple. Edge rushers are more impactful than linebackers, especially if he impacts the running game as well. Williams might not be in the starting lineup, but if he is the guy to make a leap, he could jump all the way to the first reserve in the rotation.

Playing only 27% of the defensive snaps, Williams was incredibly impactful, tying Dorance Armstrong for second on the team in tackles for a loss on 20% less snaps. He also added four sacks and was a top-10 pass rusher on stunt rushes.

If he was able to play at a level as an edge setter and a pass rusher that he could start opposite Demarcus Lawrence, he could open up the defense to another level. By allowing Parsons to play linebacker, defensive coordinator Dan Quinn could move him all over the field so offenses couldn’t predict where he will be or what he will do pre-snap. Armstrong was also a top 10-rated rusher when he slid inside, which Williams would open up by being able to take Armstrong’s spot outside.

The defense as a whole is just impacted more by another great edge over a great linebacker. Giving Quinn more weapons on the defensive line is the best way for the defense to take another step as a unit.

