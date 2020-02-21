Report: Lions release DT Damon 'Snacks' Harrison six months after signing him to extension

Damon "Snacks" Harrison was already considering retirement after a down year. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

Damon “Snacks” Harrison held out of OTAs and minicamps during last year’s offseason to get a contract extension from the Detroit Lions.

He eventually got that extension. Now, the team is reportedly cutting the former All-Pro defensive tackle loose, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Lions are releasing DT Damon “Snacks” Harrison, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 21, 2020

One of the top interior run-stuffers in the league for years, Harrison posted 49 total tackles last season — his lowest total since his rookie year — for a Detroit defense that was 13th in the league against the run.

By cutting Harrison, the Lions will save nearly $7 million in salary cap money.

Harrison tearfully told reporters at the end of last season that he is considering retirement his offseason, and that it reportedly still a possibility.

#Lions Damon "Snacks"Harrison tearfully said he hasn't made decision to retire yet final "I got too much pride...so if I can't be the player that I'm used to being I think my teammates deserve better, my family deserves better...I never cheated the game a day in my life" pic.twitter.com/Mo4FGz8AdR — FOX 2 Sports (@FOX2Sports) December 29, 2019

If this is indeed it for Harrison, it will have been an impressive career for a player that was undrafted out of the NAIA’s William Penn University in Iowa (student population: 1,050). In eight NFL seasons with the New York Jets, New York Giants and Lions, the 350-pounder did the dirty work at the line of scrimmage and still managed to top 50 tackles in six straight years.

