Damon ‘Snacks’ Harrison is enjoying watching Russell Wilson cook originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

Everyone loves watching Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson cook on the football field.

Even current free agent Damon ‘Snacks’ Harrison and hopeful Seahawks addition is enjoying what Wilson brings every game.

Oh nah wasn’t talking about that game 😂😂 I’m watching Russ cook https://t.co/Rk43pXLbIG — Damon Harrison Sr. (@snacks) October 4, 2020

As it stands, Harrison is currently still scheduled to visit with the Seahawks in the coming weeks.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, players must enter the COVID protocol and be cleared before the visitation, which Harrison is currently in right now.

So the only thing Harrison is able to do is watch film on the team he could be potentially on.

Free agent DT Damon Harrison tells me this morning he is going into the CoVID protocol into and over the weekend, so he can presumably be clear for a scheduled visit with the #Seahawks actually not until next week. So the actual visit is *not this week. — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) September 30, 2020

If Harrison successfully goes through the testing protocol in the coming days, he could presumably sign with Seattle next week and be available to play in Week 5 against the Vikings.

For now, Seattle fans wait and see.

[Listen to the latest Talkin' Seahawks Podcast with host Joe Fann and special guest Adam Lefkoe host of Bleacher Report’s Lefkoe Show]