Damon ‘Snacks’ Harrison is enjoying watching Russell Wilson cook

Jonathan Warner

Damon ‘Snacks’ Harrison is enjoying watching Russell Wilson cook originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

Everyone loves watching Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson cook on the football field.

Even current free agent Damon ‘Snacks’ Harrison and hopeful Seahawks addition is enjoying what Wilson brings every game.

As it stands, Harrison is currently still scheduled to visit with the Seahawks in the coming weeks.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, players must enter the COVID protocol and be cleared before the visitation, which Harrison is currently in right now.

So the only thing Harrison is able to do is watch film on the team he could be potentially on.

If Harrison successfully goes through the testing protocol in the coming days, he could presumably sign with Seattle next week and be available to play in Week 5 against the Vikings.

For now, Seattle fans wait and see.

[Listen to the latest Talkin' Seahawks Podcast with host Joe Fann and special guest Adam Lefkoe host of Bleacher Report’s Lefkoe Show]