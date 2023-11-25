Damon Sisa scores 3 TDs, Houston shuts out Brentwood for first TSSAA football state title game appearance

BRENTWOOD - Damon Sisa barely had a chance to catch his breath. The Houston senior running back had just scored the second touchdown of the Class 6A semifinals Friday night with less than a minute left in the third quarter. After the kickoff, Houston's Andre Allen picked off Brentwood's Baylor Hayes.

Two plays later, Sisa went 20 yards on two carries to score his second straight touchdown. He finished with three touchdown runs to help the Mustangs (12-2) shut out Brentwood (13-1) 28-0 to advance to the school's first state championship game.

Houston will play Oakland (12-2) in the 6A title game at Finley Stadium in Chattanooga at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2.

Sisa and the Houston offense got a late start. After the Mustangs scored on a 29-yard touchdown pass from Chandler Day to Allen on their second possession, there was no more scoring in the first half.

Though there were sporadic plays, including 22-yard rushes by Ladeadrick James and Sisa on each of the first two drives, the Mustangs weren't able to build any momentum after the first score of the game.

However, the defense answered the call.

Thanks to a fierce pass rush, Houston held Brentwood to just 53 total yards in the first half and no rushing yards. They also sacked Hayes four times in the first half. Brentwood entered the game averaging 28.8 points.

Houston doubled down on its defense from the first half, keeping the Bruins from having any success. Sisa scored his third touchdown of the night halfway through the fourth quarter.

