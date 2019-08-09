Damon Sheehy-Guiseppi “felt all the love” after improbable return

Damon Sheehy-Guiseppi may have bluffed his way into a tryout with the Browns.

But once he was there, he eventually had to show some cards.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The rookie wide receiver did just that, with an 86-yard punt return for a touchdown Thursday night. It was an amazing first chapter in his football story that all his teammates wanted to join by piling on him in the end zone.

“I felt all the love,” he said, via Scott Patsko of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. “I couldn’t breathe under the pile. I was over there gasping for air, but I felt all the love. I saw all of them come running down there (to the end zone) and it was just a blessing.”





Sheehy-Guiseppi played junior college football, and shopped his tape to every SEC and Big 12 school looking for an offer. None came. So he went the indoor and Canadian football route, and eventually conned his way into a Browns tryout.

“It is good to see good people, hard-working good people succeed,” Browns coach Freddie Kitchens said. “He definitely fits the bill with being that. If you stick around after any practice, you will see him on the practice field getting extra running in and before practice getting extra work in. He is always at the office. He is a good kid.”

And based on the reactions of his teammates, it’s a story that’s easy to fall into, and hope for a happy ending.