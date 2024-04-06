Damon Severson with a Goal vs. Philadelphia Flyers
Caitlin Clark and historic audiences go hand in hand.
Yahoo Sports will have you covered from start to finish with live WrestleMania 40 coverage, including results, grades and analysis once all the action wraps.
Follow our live analysis of the men's Final Four all evening.
The Huskies are never down for long. Now they have three No. 1 recruits on their roster for next season.
The 13-member class will be inducted in August.
It's time to boost those fantasy baseball rosters. Andy Behrens offers eight players to consider adding in all leagues.
The Guardians also moved back the start time for their home opener on Monday.
The Tigers took a no-hitter into the eighth inning but ended up handing the Mets their first win.
Matt Harmon and Charles McDonald their 'Draft Deep Dive' series by taking a look at arguably the most loaded position in this year's draft: The wide receivers. Given how many notable prospects are in this class we decided to break the position series into two parts. Part one looks at the prospects that will likely go in the first two rounds.
The Hawkeyes are 2.5-point favorites over the Huskies.
If these five hitters can sustain their hot starts, their 2024 breakouts could be difference-makers for their teams.
The A's will head to Las Vegas by way of Sacramento.
Musselman has led Arkansas to eight NCAA tournament wins in three appearances.
As we turn toward the draft, Charles McDonald gives you his 11 favorite prospects in this class, with some marquee names — and others that may someday become one.
Caitlin Clark won National Player of the Year again, and South Carolina's Dawn Staley won Coach of the Year for the third straight season.
Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Vincent Goodwill goes through the biggest NBA stories from last night and explains why he’s concerned about Steph Curry, looking at Luka Doncic as a possible MVP winner, and why he finds the Cavaliers so interesting.
Wednesday's deal will reverberate not just across two franchises, but the AFC. How's everybody looking now?
Jordan Shusterman & Russell Dorsey talk about the scorching hot start that Mookie Betts is off to with the Dodgers, Ronel Blanco throwing the first no-hitter of 2024 and if the Kansas City Royals will get a new ballpark closer to the city.
The other inductees will be revealed during the NCAA men's Final Four on Saturday.
Reese, a 2023 first-team All-American, had until Wednesday night to decide on her future.