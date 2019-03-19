Former Cavs assistant coach Damon Jones recounts J.R. Smith soup throw: 'It was a mess'

J.R. Smith infamously threw a bowl of soup at Cleveland Cavaliers assistant coach Damon Jones in March 2018. (AP Photo/Alex Goodlett)

Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard J.R. Smith notoriously hurled a bowl of chicken noodle soup at Cavs assistant coach Damon Jones in March 2018, earning him a one-game suspension for his actions.

[Best bracket wins $1M: Enter our free contest now! | Printable bracket]

Scroll to continue with content Ad

One year later, Jones is finally opening up about the incident.

We FINALLY get some juicy, soupy details about the J.R. Smith soup-throwing incident thanks to the very classy recipient of said soup, @D19J pic.twitter.com/xKzryDJmGj — Jalen & Jacoby (@JalenandJacoby) March 19, 2019

Jones, who was also fired when the Cavaliers front office gave former head coach Tyronn Lue the boot at the beginning of the season, confirmed to Jalen Jacoby on Tuesday “it was the bowl plus the soup.”

He then added an interesting revelation:

“It was the first bowl out of the pot, so it was hot as hell. Yes, it was hot, very hot,” Jones continued.

When asked where the soup landed, Jones said “everywhere,” before detailing specific spots on his body.

“I was standing up, and it hit me in the shoulder, arm, everywhere. It hit the wall. I mean, it was a mess.”

Jones says quite some time passed before the two spoke again, but ultimately no love was lost between Smith and his former assistant coach.

“We didn’t talk to each other for probably three months, not one word. And then, I remember it was a night after a back-to-back. We was in Philadelphia, and we had a conversation and said, ‘You know what? Brothers have quarrels. I’m sorry. I apologize. Let’s move on.’”

Glad to see the two were able to put their differences aside.

Story continues

More from Yahoo Sports: