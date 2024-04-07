Damon Jackson puzzled by split decision in Alexander Hernandez win: ‘That’s why you want to finish fights’

LAS VEGAS – Damon Jackson won on Saturday night, but it was also a reminder of why he should try to get a finish in every fight.

The veteran featherweight defeated Alexander Hernandez in the co-main event of UFC Fight Night 240 at the UFC Apex. He won the fight by split decision and that spooked him a bit, as he was confident he had won two of the three rounds.

“It was definitely not a split decision,” Jackson said at the UFC Fight Night 240 post-fight press conference. “30-27 for either one of us, I would say no, but 29-28 for me all three rounds. I don’t see how it went that way. That’s why you want to finish fights.”

Jackson (23-6-1 MMA, 6-4-1 UFC) was able to snap a two-fight losing streak with the win over Hernandez (14-8 MMA, 6-7 UFC). The fight was contested at a catch weight and not featherweight, as Hernandez missed weight by 1.5 pounds.

Jackson was not surprised his opponent came in over weight.

“He’s always struggling to make weight and I didn’t know that he was going to have problems, but it’s very unprofessional to be in the co-main event spot and missing weight,” Jackson said. “It is what it is. I wasn’t expecting it, but I wasn’t surprised.”

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie