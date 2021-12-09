Damon Hill interview: 'Max Verstappen has shown the lengths he'll go to win'

Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton - AFP

Damon Hill knows from bitter experience what it feels like to be punted out of a Formula One title decider. In 1994, in Adelaide, his Williams was famously on the receiving end of a Michael Schumacher special, the car’s suspension dashed along with Hill’s championship hopes.

So when he says he is nervous we might see something similar on Sunday as Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen duel in the desert for motorsport’s biggest prize, he knows whereof he speaks.

“I hope we get a result and a conclusion to this championship which is befitting of the standards that we aspire to from our sport,” is his considered response when asked what he is hoping to see on Sunday. “That’s what I hope.”

The truth is, Hill is not at all convinced his wish will be granted. With the two drivers heading into the weekend level on points, knowing they must finish ahead of the other to emerge as champion, and given the way the past few races have panned out, with almost as much time spent in the stewards’ room as on the track, the possibility of some sort of incident or controversy seems almost inevitable.

If there is controversy, there is no doubt which of the two Hill feels would likely be the aggressor. And not just because Verstappen would win the title should both cars fail to finish.

“Listen, I’m a huge fan of Max” Hill says. “There’s no doubt that in the category of greatest drivers that there has ever been, we’re watching two of them right now. That qualifying lap he produced in Saudi Arabia last weekend? Phenomenal. You saw Fernando Alonso’s reaction [on social media]. His face summed up all of us. It was breathtaking. We just don’t like to see, I guess, a sort of… bruiser.”

Hill is picking his words carefully. Red Bull team principal Christian Horner labelled the 1996 champion “biased” against his driver in an interview with The Daily Telegraph a fortnight ago, accusing Hill of “not liking” Verstappen for unknown reasons.

Unsurprisingly, Hill rejects that suggestion. “Honestly, I just try to look at the racing. We all want to see great Formula One. And we want to comment on great F1 and driving. And if we comment on bad F1 that doesn’t mean we’re biased.”

So what is he saying? Is Verstappen doing “bad F1”? Again, Hill thinks carefully before responding. “Look, I think from the moment he arrived, Max showed that he was going to push the limits. He has an attitude which is, ‘This isn’t kindergarten, this is proper racing’. We want to see proper racing’.

“But my response to that is, well, what is proper racing, you know? This isn’t go-karts. This is F1. There’s a certain standard to which we aspire. F1 is not meant to be a contact sport. It’s meant to be a demonstration of skill and daring and judgement.

“I don’t see where just ploughing on into a corner, locked up, just because you don’t want the guy to overtake, is actually skilful. I think it’s over-aggressive and abusing that margin that we’ve allowed.”

Verstappen and his team, of course, similarly reject the suggestion that the Dutchman’s driving has been in any way over the line. In media interviews on Thursday, Verstappen again said he felt he was being unfairly singled out by the stewards. But Hill is having none of it.

“Put it this way. You’re not fooling all the other guys you race against. You might be fooling the FIA, you might be fooling the press, the public, your fans. But you’re not fooling all the guys who’ve done this for a long time. And you’re not fooling the guys you race against.”

For all that, Hill does not believe the comparisons with 1994 are valid. For one thing, he says, he was blindsided by Schumacher’s antics back then, whereas “Max has flagged up on more than one occasion what he will do in order to stay in front”.

Michael Schumacher Damon Hill

“In 1994, we didn’t really know what was up Michael’s sleeve,” Hill says. “We didn’t know what kind of character we were dealing with. I mean, we had some idea. He had ignored black flags at Silverstone and stuff. But we weren’t really sure that he would do that thing of... actually preventing a pass by pretending you can’t see someone.” Hill laughs, somewhat ruefully.

“I even had a little email from Patrick [Head] recently, who referred to ’94, and he said the same. ‘We didn’t expect that. We expected people to be sporting’. And that was our naivety, you know? And well, we were surprised and caught out by the fact that we overestimated how sporting people were.”

The problem – and it is a point Hill is happy to concede – is that these things are rarely black and white. One cannot ever really know what is going on in the mind of a driver unless they admit to it. It is doubly difficult when the waters are so muddied.

“I think they [the FIA stewards] opened the can of worms, to be honest, when they didn’t do something in Brazil,” Hill says, referring to the incident at turn four when Verstappen refused to yield the corner to Hamilton, braking so late he forced both cars off track. The Red Bull driver escaped sanction during that race and afterwards.

Max Verstappen 🆚 Lewis Hamilton: Wheel to wheel ⚔️



Watch the on-board footage from Verstappen's car as he defends from Hamilton at the #BrazilGP #SkyF1 | #F1 pic.twitter.com/LliaSNt2of — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) November 16, 2021

“I think they showed there that they were potentially open to being persuaded that this was racing,” Hill says. “So I think the FIA have got to bear some degree of responsibility for this because they haven’t made it clear as to what they will allow. I mean, they’ve sort of been pressured into allowing racing to include wheel-to-wheel contact and running people off the track. But that’s not the skill we’re looking for. The skill we’re looking for is to be able to race in close proximity without colliding, without crashing, without contact. That’s what we admire.

“I mean, if we wanted to see bare-knuckle fighting, we’d go to see bare-knuckle fighting. Is it really OK if someone has beaten you to the corner and you just decide to go straight on and take the corner back? No. I mean, if that’s the case, then we’ve got a problem. Because it seems to me to be opening the door to people saying, ‘No, you’re not going to come past me. I’m going to stop you. And I’ll just wait until I get told to let you through again’.”

Hill sighs. “I don’t know. It is so difficult to actually pin it down and say, ‘Well, that’s too much’, or ‘That’s not enough’. It’s even harder when you have teams piping up over the radio, knowing they can apply pressure via the court of public opinion. I mean, you hear Wheatley [Jonathan Wheatley, Red Bull] on the radio saying, ‘This is all about allowing them to race’ before the FIA had even said anything! They all try to influence the judge and jury before there’s even been an accusation!”

Like the rest of the sporting world, Hill says he cannot wait for Sunday. Interest in the sport has never been greater, and you cannot help but be swept up by the energy. He just hopes that race director Michael Masi’s promise to lay down the law to the drivers in their briefing today will have the desired effect.

In fact, he says he wishes a similar chat had taken place in 1994, and that the FIA had “drawn a line in the sand” after 1989 and 1990 when Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost had their famous ding-dongs. Then he might have been a double world champion.

By the time 1997 came along, and Schumacher tried a similar move on Jacques Villeneueve on the final day, they had learnt their lesson. “Yes, after a massive outcry they caved in and took away his points for coming second,” he says. “But would they ever have the courage to take the title off a driver? That’s what we don’t want to find out.”