Defensive tackle Damon Harrison welcomed his release from the Lions in February, but he hasn’t found the right place to continue his career yet.

Harrison made an appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio on Thursday and said that he’s looking to join “a winning program” for his ninth NFL season. He said he’s spoken to a variety of teams and is still negotiating with some of them, but doesn’t feel much urgency to get a deal done right now.

“I’ve turned down a few offers,” Harrison said. “I’m not in a rush to make a decision because I control where I go and want to be as informed as possible.”

Harrison started all 15 games he played for Detroit last season. He had 49 tackles and two sacks in those appearances and is No. 16 on our list of the top available free agents.

Damon Harrison: I’ve turned down some offers, not in a rush to sign originally appeared on Pro Football Talk