When Damon Harrison asked for his release from the Seahawks a few weeks ago, he said all he wanted was a chance to play.

The man better known by the nickname of “Snacks” found that with Green Bay and seems to appreciate it.

“To me, it’s the chance of a lifetime,” Harrison said, via Jason Wilde of the Wisconsin State Journal. “I played in this defense my rookie year and somewhat my first two years, so a lot of it is just trying to reach back in my memory bank and bring it out, trying to get a better understanding of the playbook and ways that guys play. You’re learning that on the fly, so last week was a little tough. But it was alright.”

Harrison was on the field for 12 snaps in the Packers’ win over the Bears last week, which clinched the NFC’s No. 1 seed. And a big part of being in Green Bay is playing with quarterback Aaron Rodgers instead of against him. Harrison was previously 1-5 versus Rodgers as a pro.

“[When] you get a chance to see him work, you know something’s going to happen. You know ’12’ has got something up his sleeve [to make] something magical happen,” Harrison said. “To get a chance to be on that sideline and watching it rooting for him instead of hoping nothing bad happens, it was just amazing to see.”

Harrison got an extra week to acclimate to Green Bay’s defense with the NFC’s only playoff bye. He’s slated to help spell defensive tackle Kenny Clark for the Packers’ playoff run.

Damon Harrison: Playing for the Packers is the chance of the lifetime originally appeared on Pro Football Talk