Damon Harrison: Financial security is everything

Damon Harrison skipped the Lions’ offseason program while seeking a new deal. The defensive tackle showed up for training camp but began on the non-football injury list.

Harrison, 30, signed a one-year extension two weeks ago, guaranteeing him $12 million over the next two seasons.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“I mean, I’m an older guy, so financial security is everything in this league and we were able to work something out,” Harrison said Wednesday, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press.

Harrison had 50 tackles and a career-high 3.5 sacks in 10 games for the Lions after arriving in a trade with the Giants last October. For that, the Lions rewarded him with a $2 million raise for this season.

“I wouldn’t say it was too important,” Harrison said. “It was just something both sides needed to get done and we worked hard to get it done. And now that that’s behind us it’s just focusing on the season.”