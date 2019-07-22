Damon Harrison expected at Lions training camp

Defensive tackle Damon Harrison didn’t take part in offseason work with the Lions as part of a push for a new deal with the team, but it appears he’s ready to rejoin the club.

Harrison told Tom Pelissero of NFL Media that “I’ll be there” when asked if he is going to report to training camp with the rest of the team on Wednesday. Harrison joined the Lions in a trade during the 2018 season and was credited with helping to improve their run defense in the second half of the season.

Harrison’s agent Drew Rosenhaus was set to meet with the Lions last week to discuss his client’s status with the team. There’s been no word on a new deal or any change to the current pact, which is set to expire after the 2010 season.

Cornerback Darius Slay is also repped by Rosenhaus and also sat out offseason work while bidding for a new deal. It’s unclear what his plans are for camp.