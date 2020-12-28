Damon Harrison 'is done playing' for the Seahawks, per Pete Carroll originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

On Sunday, Tom Pelissero reported that Damon Harrison wanted out of Seattle. Pete Carroll confirmed that following the Seahawks division-clinching win over the Rams, adding that he was going to try to convince Harrison to stay.

Harrison was displeased with being inactive in favor of Bryan Mone on Sunday against the Rams. Being a reserve for a playoff-bound team clearly didn't jive with Harrison's expectations for his tenure in Seattle.

Carroll shared during his Monday morning radio hit on 710 ESPN Seattle that his efforts to get Harrison to reconsider were unsuccessful. The veteran defensive tackle "is done playing" for the Seahawks and will be released. Carroll added that he isn't sure if Harrison will play elsewhere this season.

"I'm sorry to see him go, but we've got to keep going," Carroll said.

Harrison tweeted saying he's unsure about his future.

"What’s next for me? I’m not sure, I have to make sure my family is good before I do anything," the tweet read. "They are my 1st priority. I’d like to keep playing but with Covid and other logistics, it’s tough to just pack up and immediately leave. I’ll keep y’all posted!"

It remains a bit baffling that Harrison would bail at this juncture. He spent more than a month getting in shape and remains just one injury away from having a significant role on a playoff team. You'd think that would be enough to entice Harrison to stay as he's played in just one career playoff game.

Also, as Harrison pointed out, the pandemic adds to the challenge of joining another team and hitting the ground running.

All Seattle can do is thank him for his work and move on. There's far too much to be excited about for the Seahawks to dwell on Harrison's decision to jump ship.