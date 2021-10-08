Damon Arnette, Trayvon Mullen won’t play Sunday

The Raiders won’t have cornerbacks Trayvon Mullen (foot) and Damon Arnette (groin) on Sunday. They were ruled out Friday, coach Jon Gruden said at his news conference.

Nate Hobbs will start opposite Casey Hayward at corner. The Raiders also will have Amik Robertson, Keisean Nixon and new signee Brandon Facyson, who joined the team from the Chargers’ practice squad this week, at the position.

“Nate Hobbs and Casey Hayward give us some pretty good corners and give us a chance,” Gruden said.

Arnette replaced Mullen after six snaps Monday night and played 22 before his injury, leaving the team short-handed at the position.

The Raiders also have ruled out tight end Derek Carrier (pectoral). Gruden said the team still is deciding whether Mullen, Arnette and/or Carrier will go on injured reserve.

“We’re not exactly sure yet,” Gruden said. “There’s different stages of IR these days, so we’re still trying to decide what to do with their roster status and how long they’re going to be out. It’s a touchy situation, and we’re still in the process of figuring it out.”

Running back Peyton Barber (toe) returned to practice Friday and is questionable.

