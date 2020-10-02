Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette posted a photo to his instagram account on Thursday from the hospital as he underwent surgery to address a broken thumb.

Via Vic Tafur of TheAthletic.com, Arnette’s photo from his verified instagram account shows him sitting in a hospital bed with a cast over his injured right thumb.

The Raiders’ first-round pick had been dealing with the injury through the end of training camp and the start of the regular season. He re-injured the thumb in Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots.

Per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Arnette is expected to miss 6-8 weeks following the surgery. A move to the injured reserve list is likely to follow for Arnette.

Arnette has 13 tackles and a pass defended in three games played this season for the Raiders.

Damon Arnette posts photo from surgery on thumb, expected to miss 6-8 weeks originally appeared on Pro Football Talk