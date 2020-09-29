Raiders first-rounder Damon Arnette came into the season with a broken thumb, and has aggravated that problem.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the rookie cornerback is visiting a thumb specialist today after re-injuring the thumb when he fell awkwardly on it Sunday.

Depending on what he hears from the doctor, he could miss a month or more.

That would likely mean a trip to injured reserve, clearing a roster spot but leaving the Raiders thin in the secondary for at least three weeks.

Damon Arnette re-injures thumb, could miss time originally appeared on Pro Football Talk