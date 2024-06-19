“I was like damn…”Ex-Premier League star reveals Bruno Fernandes’ true colours in frank interview



Sheffield United midfielder Vini Souza has made a revelation about Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes that will interest fans.

Vini Souza spoke to Brazilian publication Globo and reflected on his fitness and time spent in the Premier League during the 2023/24 season.

United narrowly beat Sheffield United 2-1 at Bramall Lane in late October, with Diogo Dalot finding the winner through a fantastic strike from outside the box.

Erik ten Hag’s men would also go on to win the return leg at Old Trafford 4-2 in April. On this occasion, United ran out winners courtesy of a masterclass from Fernandes, who grabbed a sensational brace and registered an assist for Rasmus Hojlund’s 85th-minute goal.

The Blades were relegated as they finished 20th in the standings having picked up a paltry 16 points from 38 matches played.

Vini Souza played the first clash in April but was named on the bench for the second clash later in the campaign.

During his interview with Globo, the Brazilian was asked which player he found the coolest in England’s top flight.

He replied, “Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) was cool. He asked for my shirt. I was like “damn, what do you want mine for?” (laughter).”

“Then I took his, I even brought it home, I left it with my mother and father, and he was a player who is super special in the Premier League too.”

“He has been playing at a high level for a long time, and it was cool to face him too, even if it fell more on my side.”

The 25-year-old added, “He wished me good luck to continue like this. I said good luck and shook his hand.”

It speaks to the class of Fernandes that he left such an impression on a rival player. Fernandes enjoyed a brilliant individual season despite United’s struggles.

The Portugal international managed 10 goals and eight assists in the 35 Premier League matches he played.







