Damiris Dantas with a 3-pointer vs. Las Vegas Aces
Damiris Dantas (Minnesota Lynx) with a 3-pointer vs. Las Vegas Aces, 07/09/2021
"A ball and two strikes to Ohtani ... Oh, got it! GOT IT! GOT IT!"
The reason Sha’Carri Richardson won’t run the 100 meters in Tokyo is only partially about marijuana. Richardson’s 30-day suspension, which she accepted after failing a drug test at U.S. Team Trials, doesn’t actually prevent her from participating in the Olympics. Instead, it disqualified her Trials performance, and Team USA’s selection standards say its three 100m […]
WASHINGTON - Nearly half a century ago, a story in Catholic University's student newspaper described a "precious gift" bestowed on the school by Oscar-winning actress Mercedes McCambridge, then an artist-in-residence in the university's drama department. Here was a rare piece of Tinseltown memorabilia, a farm girl's blue gingham dress, one of several - though not many - worn by Judy Garland in her role as Dorothy Gale in the classic 1939 movie "The Wizard of Oz." It wasn't quite the famed ruby s
Bleacher Report has named Saquon Barkley the New York Giants' worst NFL draft mistake of the past five years.
The Suns had the Bucks scrambling on defense, whipping the ball around the court until they found an open Deandre Ayton for the basket.
“You can’t insult Bill Belichick worse than what N’Keal Harry did."
NBA star Ben Simmons just scored a brand-new farmhouse in Hidden Hills for $17.5 million.
The Chicago Cubs reportedly are looking to sell at the trade deadline, and have some players the Giants certainly would like to acquire for the playoff push.
Greg Clark caught 92 passes for 909 yards and four touchdowns in four seasons with the 49ers.
A spectator brazenly walked on to a teebox and took a club from Rory McIlroy’s bag in a bizarre and troubling start to the second round of the Scottish Open. As McIlroy and Jon Rahm, the world No 1, looked on in befuddlement, the man took a few swings before officials eventually arrived to lead him away. Police later revealed a 35-year-old was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh and that the “investigations were ongoing”. Inevitably, there were questions asked about the security at this $7
On BNNY, Jim Duquette talks about a potential Mets trade involving the Cubs, and what it might take to not only get slugger Kris Bryant, but also star reliever, Craig Kimbrel.
Rahm stepped up his preparations for next week's British Open by posting seven birdies in his opening 10 holes on his way to set a clubhouse target at 11-under, which was later matched by overnight leader Jack Senior and Belgium's Thomas Detry. "Those first 10 holes I played incredible," said Rahm, who won his maiden major title at the U.S. Open champion three weeks ago. Having dropped two strokes on the second and fourth holes, Rahm is hoping to tidy up his game going into the weekend.
Watch the final Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor faceoff of UFC 264 fight week from ceremonial weigh-ins in Las Vegas.
#Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill raced #Packers RB Aaron Jones and issued a challenge to #Seahawks WR D.K. Metcalf.
Steve Kerr likely doesn't run a lot of wind sprints during Warriors practice, but he had to turn on the jets with his Team USA colleagues in Las Vegas on Friday.
Rory McIlroy could only look on in amazement as a brazen golf fan stepped up to his bag, grabbed a club, and started taking some practice swings.
Trevor Bauer is on a second seven-day administrative leave from the Dodgers after allegations of sexual assault. What happens next?
Chris Paul and Devin Booker have been on fire in the NBA Finals.
The former Kentucky Wildcats guard may achieve something unprecedented if he leads the Phoenix Suns to the NBA title.
Novak Djokovic said he expects a "great battle" against Italian powerhouse Matteo Berrettini in Sunday's Wimbledon final when victory will earn the Serb a record-equalling 20th Grand Slam title. The 34-year-old maintained his imperious progress as he fought off Canadian Denis Shapovalov in three tight sets on Friday to move into his 30th Grand Slam final. Seventh seed Berrettini will be contesting his first but Djokovic is fully aware that the 25-year-old who bangs down serves at close to 140mph is credible threat to his hopes of drawing level with Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal.