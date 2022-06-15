Damiris Dantas with a 3-pointer vs. Seattle Storm
Damiris Dantas (Minnesota Lynx) with a 3-pointer vs. Seattle Storm, 06/14/2022
Rory McIlroy has told Charl Schwartzel that his win in last week’s opening Saudi event in Hertfordshire “meant nothing” despite the South African collecting nearly £4million.
Former Jaguars left tackle Tony Boselli will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in August, and another Hall of Famer doesn’t seem too happy about that. Bruce Smith, the Bills great who is the only player in NFL history with 200 sacks, wrote in a lengthy statement on Instagram that he doesn’t [more]
Tate is set to make his debut on Friday night and will play in centerfield.
Rahm’s biggest concern is the future of the Ryder Cup, which could be reshaped if LIV players are banned from competing.
Fox Sports didn't show "Jeopardy" champion Amy Schneider throwing out a first pitch during the networks coverage of a baseball game in San Francisco.
The sprinter who was suspended before the Tokyo Olympics is on the comeback trail in style.
The United States men's national team readies itself for a trip to El Salvador on Tuesday in the toughest game of its CONCACAF Nations League group stage.
Wimbledon’s isolation on the issue of Russian and Belarusian players is set to deepen on Tuesday with the United States Tennis Association expected to confirm that no politically motivated bans will be applied to the player field at the upcoming US Open.
One called Patrick Mahomes the “baddest brother on the planet right now as a quarterback.”
Andrew Redmayne was subbed on just before penalty kicks, and his dancing antics proved effective enough to send Australia to the World Cup.
"Why should I be banned because their security is incompetent?" the lookalike, Dawson Gurley, tweeted.
Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson may have provided the Boston Celtics some bulletin board material ahead of Game 6 of the 2022 NBA Finals.
Amazingly, Steph Curry didn't completely his first-ever practice at Davidson.
The NCAA announced the full College World Series 2022 schedule ahead of Friday's games in Omaha.
Gary Payton II and the Warriors don't want to play another game at Chase Center this season.
Per report, the Carolina Panthers in urgent trade talks with the Cleveland Browns to acquire former Sooners quarterback Baker Mayfield.
Sergio Garcia, Martin Kaymer and the other Saudi rebels have escaped immediate bans from the DP World Tour - formerly the European Tour - for next week’s BMW International, but have been told that this will likely only be a brief reprieve for playing on the Saudi rebel circuit.
Or will the season end at the buzzer of Game 6 at TD Garden Thursday?
The relationship between player and coach isn't always easy. Draymond Green explained how his relationship with Steve Kerr has grown over the years.