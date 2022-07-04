Damiris Dantas with a 3-pointer vs. Las Vegas Aces
Damiris Dantas (Minnesota Lynx) with a 3-pointer vs. Las Vegas Aces, 07/03/2022
Aerial Powers (Minnesota Lynx) with an And One vs. Las Vegas Aces, 07/03/2022
Aerial Powers scores a career-high 32 points as the Lynx blow out the Aces at home.
Nneka Ogwumike scored 22 points, Liz Cambage added 16 and the Los Angeles Sparks beat the New York Liberty 84-74 on Sunday at Crypto.com Arena.
James Harden and Deandre Ayton headline the best players who are still available in 2022 NBA free agency. Check out a full list here.
The winner earned $4 million while last place was 34 shots behind the leader and took home $120,000.
Kevin Durant's quest to find a new home as he waits for a trade from the Brooklyn Nets could take him to a place he knows very well. Appearing on ESPN Radio, Marc J. Spears of Andscape called the Golden State Warriors a team to "keep an eye on" for ...
This is the proper way to get ready for the Genesis Scottish Open and the 150th British Open.
The Big 12 has considered adding Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, and Utah.
Moses Moody had an up-and-down 2022 California Classic debut after sustaining a cut eye early into Sunday night's game.
How would Durant react to that trade?
Sergio Garcia's graduation to pariah-in-chief on the DP World Tour is complete after an astonishing outburst in the locker room in the wake of being fined and banned from the Scottish Open for appearing on the Saudi rebel circuit.
USC shared statements from six of its head coaches Sunday regarding the Trojans' announced move to the Big Ten in 2024.
The father of Nick Kyrgios has accused Wimbledon umpires of double standards and claimed that his controversial son would have been instantly disqualified on Saturday night if he had smashed a ball into the crowd.
Blue Jays first base coach Mark Budzinski will be away from the team following the death of his eldest daughter. Julia Budzinski was 17.
The decision not to match Portland's offer for Gary Payton II reportedly isn't sitting well within the Warriors' organization.
Talor Gooch hasn't played on a Ryder Cup or Presidents Cup team.
Roby averaged 10.1 points and 4.8 rebounds a game and will be a good pickup for another team.
Novak Djokovic first stepped on to Centre Court at 1.45pm and did not finish his fourth-round match against Tim van Rijthoven until almost 11 o'clock at night after what must go down as a Wimbledon scheduling miscalculation.
Julija Stoliarenko opened the UFC 276 mega-card with a gruesome submission of Jessica-Rose Clark.