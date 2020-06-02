Damion Square says he is back with Chargers

Defensive tackle Damion Square announced via his instagram account on Monday that he will be back with the Los Angeles Chargers for the 2020 season.

“How SW⚡⚡T it is to be loved by you!!!!!! GREATFULL to be back with FAMILY!” Square said in the posting.



Square has spent the last five seasons playing for the Chargers. He’s appeared in 65 games for the team over that span with 23 starts. His most productive season for the team came in 2018 when he totaled career-highs in sacks (3.0), quarterback hits (7) and tackles (31). He had 27 tackles and no sacks for the Chargers last season.

Square will give Chargers needed depth at nose tackle behind former Minnesota Vikings tackle Linval Joseph, who signed with the team in March.

