Damion Lee thanks Warriors for 'amazing' tenure after signing Suns contract

Lee thanks Dubs for 'unbelievable ride' after joining Suns originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Damion Lee agreed to a free agent contract with the Phoenix Suns late last week, but on Tuesday, he officially signed the contract with his new team.

After four seasons, Lee's tenure with the Warriors came to an end.

Shortly after inking his deal with the reigning Pacific Division winners, Lee sent a tweet thanking the Warriors for his time with them.

Lee also is excited for a new beginning in The Valley.

Lee, 29, went undrafted in 2016 before getting his break in the NBA with the Atlanta Hawks during the 2017-18 season. The next year, he latched on with the Warriors and played in 32 games.

During the 2019-20 season, with the Warriors dealing with departures and injuries, Lee appeared in 49 games, starting 36 of those contests. He averaged a career-high 12.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists.

This past season, Lee played in 63 games and averaged 7.4 points and 3.2 rebounds.

Lee leaves the Warriors as an NBA champion and now will try to help the Suns dethrone brother-in-law Steph Curry and Golden State in the West.

