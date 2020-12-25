Damion Lee with a buzzer beater vs the Milwaukee Bucks

The Associated Press

D'Mitrk Trice had to play on the road Christmas Day and still got to celebrate one of his best games with his family in the house. Trice scored a season-high 29 points, lifting No. 9 Wisconsin to an 85-76 win over No. 12 Michigan State on Friday. Trice's parents, older brother, Travis, and his grandma were among the dozens of fans in the stands.