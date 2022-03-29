The Falcons are short on wide receivers right now, so they spent some time meeting with one about potentially joining the team on Tuesday.

According to multiple reports, Damiere Byrd visited with the team. Field Yates of ESPN reports that Byrd also had a meeting with the Raiders recently.

Byrd spent last season with the Bears and appeared in all 17 games. He caught 26 passes for 329 yards and a touchdown while in Chicago and has 117 catches for 1,421 yards and five touchdowns in 61 games with the Bears, Patriots, Cardinals, and Panthers.

The Falcons signed Auden Tate on Monday and they’ve also added KhaDarel Hodge to a receiving corps that’s lost Russell Gage and Calvin Ridley this offseason.

Damiere Byrd visits Falcons originally appeared on Pro Football Talk