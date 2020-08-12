Damiere Byrd reveals simple reason for why he signed with Patriots

Damiere Byrd's explanation for why he signed with the New England Patriots was brief, but it made total sense.

"I just wanted to play good football," Byrd told reporters in a video conference call after Wednesday's training camp practice at Gillette Stadium.

Playing good football is the goal of every player, and no team has performed to that standard more consistently than the Patriots over the last 20 years. Even after an offseason that saw legendary quarterback Tom Brady and several important veterans on defense depart, the Patriots are still expected to be a contender in the AFC during the 2020 NFL season.

Byrd got his start with the Carolina Panthers in 2016, and after three seasons with the NFC South franchise, the veteran wide receiver joined the Arizona Cardinals for the 2019 campaign.

For the Patriots to return to the playoffs, their offense needs to be better than it was in 2019. The Pats scored 30-plus points in six of their first seven games, but only hit the 30-point mark once in their final nine matchups as the schedule got tougher. New England's wide receivers were hit hard by injuries last season, most notably Julian Edelman, N'Keal Harry and Mohamed Sanu. Byrd is the most intriguing offseason addition to the team's group of wideouts, and his speed could give the offense a downfield threat that it lacked for large portions of last season.

What exactly will Byrd bring to the offense?

"I like to be a consistent player," Byrd said. "Somebody who can make big plays -- and not only make big plays, but make the routine and consistent plays. Obviously, I'm a smaller guy, so I won't do too many jump balls, but I'm a player that'll do whatever he has to do for the team regardless."

Byrd played in 11 games for the Cardinals last season and set career highs with 32 receptions and 359 receiving yards. He also tallied one receiving touchdown.

The Patriots need a few wide receivers to step up and take a big step forward next season. N'Keal Harry is the most obvious candidate, but Byrd is another player with the potential to make a strong impact in the passing game for New England.

Damiere Byrd reveals simple reason for why he signed with Patriots originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston