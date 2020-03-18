Damiere Byrd agrees to one-year deal with Patriots

It won’t take away the sting of losing Tom Brady to the Buccaneers, but it’s something for Patriots fans.

The Patriots are signing receiver Damiere Byrd to a one-year deal, Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports.

Byrd, 27, signed a one-year deal with the Cardinals a year ago.

He caught 32 passes for 359 yards and a touchdown.

Byrd spent three seasons in Carolina, making 12 catches for 129 yards and two touchdowns in 17 games with three starts.

