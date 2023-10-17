Damien's Sylas Alaimalo is a grade A running back

Oct. 17—Seven touchdowns against a nine-time state-championship program was a good night's work for Damien junior Sylas Alaimalo.

A 69-35 win over 'Iolani on Saturday moved the Monarchs (6-3, 4-1 ) into a first-place tie with the perennial ILH Division I champions. With one game left in the regular season, they could meet one more time for the league title. For now, Alaimalo's 225 total yards and seven TDs—six on the ground and one by air—are the stuff of legend.

'Iolani coach Wendell Look has seen plenty of RB talent within the stables of his program and that of Damien over the years.

"Sylas is very elusive. He's tough. You can run him 30 times a game and he's going to be there. I like him, " Look said. "All good runners have that capability of making people miss. He knows how to position his body and use leverage, and make people miss, and that is hard to find."

The sheer endurance and production put Alaimalo in rare company.

"I know Kama Bailey, Kealoha Pilares, Ranson DeCosta, all those great running backs around my time, " Damien coach Anthony "Bonez " Tuitele said. "Each individual is different. That's where Sylas is different. As far as how they carry themselves, he's bringing that legacy back."

Alaimalo spent time at linebacker during his first two years, but has exclusively focused on running the ball as a 5-foot-11, 180-pound junior. He has trained with Pilares, the Damien scholar-athlete who loved calculus and played for Hawaii and the NFL's Carolina Panthers.

"Honestly, it's just an honor to be compared to him. He's a Damien legend, " Alaimalo said. "He's like an inspiration for me."

Behind every young man or woman with a 4.0 grade-point average, there is a stickler. A mom or dad who won't accept mediocrity. A parent who demands excellence.

"Dad was the good cop and I was always the bad cop, " said Mavis Alaimalo, Sylas' mother. "The disciplinarian."

"Without her, my GPA honestly would probably be a little bit lower, " said Sylas Alaimalo, who has a scholarship offer from Hawaii. "That's why I'm thankful to her for applying this pressure on me, so I'm prepared when I go to the next level. Just prepare for life. That's her way of showing her love for me."

While mom plays her role to a tee, the good cop was expertly portrayed by Ernest Alaimalo. Sylas was 9 when his father died. Stage 4 lung cancer left him with two weeks to live. He survived for 15 months before his time came.

"Sy and his dad were really close. Football was a thing that bonded them together, " Mavis Alaimalo said. "Even though he was 9, we involved him and (brother ) Saunders with the whole process of cancer. We told them everything. They were very conscientious. Appointments, lab results, they were all part of it."

Ernest Alaimalo had 13 siblings. He and two siblings have died of cancer.

"He was never a smoker, but he came from a family of 14 kids and his parents both smoked. There's a lot of second-hand smoke, " Mavis Alaimalo said.

His parents were among a generation of smokers, living in an era when there were no health warnings on cigarette boxes. Cigarette TV commercials and print advertising were legal.

"When he was diagnosed, there was almost no time to be shocked. The doctor said he had two weeks. It had spread into every organ. His brain, his bones, lymph nodes. We did treatments, did whatever they told us. Clinical trials, " Mavis Alaimalo said. "Our faith is what anchored us. We had to make choices. We're both scientists, but God is the eternal physician. He turned two weeks into 15 months."

Ernest Alaimalo grew up in a military family, often on the move. He made a life after starring as a linebacker at Fa 'asao Marist High School in American Samoa. He went to college and medical school and became a psychiatrist.

Mavis Maiava grew up in Kuhio Park Terrace, went to college and became a psychologist. Growing up with a psychologist and a psychiatrist as parents, Sylas and older brother Saunders always found themselves more than willing to study hard. Sylas Alaimalo's legacy is rooted in his parents. The joy in Ernest Alaimalo's life still flickers brightly.

"He was a very caring, loving person, and always had an understanding attitude when it came to me and my brother, so he was the person I could turn to, " Sylas Alaimalo said. "He was still strict, but always had this sense of gentleness that he always carried with himself."

Ernest is gone physically, but his spirit lives on. Alaimalo runs the ball with conviction every chance he gets. On toss sweeps, he'll get wide early but still wait for his pulling blockers to arrive, maximizing every crevice. His burst up the A gap is matched by few. Gang-tackling is a must against Damien, and he still moves the scrum regularly thanks to constant work in the weight room. Alaimalo's max on the squat rack is 425 pounds, with a bench max of 245.

He grew up in Pearl City, playing football since he was 3. He played for the All Blacks Crusaders with a litany of talented playmakers like current Saint Louis standout Titan Lacaden.

"All the coaches there helped me grow and develop at a young age. I feel like I became more developed and had a higher IQ. They helped me prepare for the next level."

Coach Tuitele first saw Alaimalo during middle school P.E. class.

"Once I saw him play, I thought, where did this kid come from ? The way he was moving. I asked the rest of the kids. They said he's an ABC (All Blacks Crusaders ) kid. I thought, oh, that's kind of strange that he's here, " Tuitele said.

Saunders Alaimalo graduated from Damien and is now a student at UNLV. The brothers each had options to attend several other private schools.

"We did apply to all those schools. Both my boys got accepted, " Mavis Alaimalo said.

Damien, she noted, offered significant financial aid.

"With me being a single parent, they have given us so much, " she said.

Sylas has kept a 4.0 GPA or better since third grade.

"If you want to succeed, this is what it's going to take. We're not going to spare the rod, " Mavis Alaimalo said. "Both boys have thrived. I don't think Sylas has ever had a C until this year. He's always been in the honors program. He loves football but also knows school is the key to it. He knows if your grades drop, mommy has no problem benching you."

Alaimalo got his C back up to a B.

"He's got a tough schedule. He's at practice until 7 o'clock. Sometimes he's up until 1 (in the morning ) studying, " she said.

In classic tough-loving mom fashion, the son doesn't shout his mother out given the chance. It's not due to a lack of love, but more because they spend so much time joined at the hip. Up at 5 a.m. every Sunday, Mavis, Saunders and Sylas would be at Our Lady of Good Counsel well before the 6 :30 a.m. Mass.

With Saunders away, two of Mavis' cousins join in to play piano.

"I can kind of sing a little bit. I was raised in the choir. I've been singing since I was born, " Sylas Alaimalo said.

That background and talent gave him the confidence to join choir ministry at school. Coach Tuitele urged his players to join at least one club. Once Alaimalo was in choir ministry, the flood began.

"From there, he started to recruit, " Tuitele recalled. "I started laughing. He said, 'Hey, Coach, you said to join a club, so I got some boys in choir ministry.'

Fourteen teammates have since joined up. Quarterback AJ Tuifua enjoys the process on and off the gridiron.

"In the beginning, I was small-kind scared because I didn't want to mess up and look out of place. It also feels good to sing with other people in school, " the sophomore said. "Choir is fun to me because you can share the joy with your school in an amazing way. Everyone in the room has a role, and if the group comes together, then they're going to sound amazing."

Alaimalo's low-key approach is highly effective.

"It's good to see him being a leader off the field. It's a good team thing and hopefully plays a role in the school knowing we're more than football players, " Tuitele said.

"Everyone understands Sylas' family background and his mom, how strict she is. Everyone understands who Sylas is. That's why he doesn't have to say too much, " Tuitele said. "Off the field, he doesn't want to be treated as 'the man.' When it's not football time, he wants to be treated as just a kid. It's good to see him that way."

When Tuitele asked, 'Why do you play this game ?, ' Alaimalo shared his story with his team.

"My brother and I have told our story, but everyone is creating his own story, not just a football or school story, but a life story. There's somebody out there or on your team who may be going through the same exact thing. Now you can confide in each other. Build those relationships with each other, to help get through these trials and tribulations, to help with grieving times they'll have in life, " Tuitele said. "To me, you're not my football player. You're Sylas Alaimalo, a young man."