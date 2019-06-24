Damien Woody applauds Raiders for taking rookie class to Google campus originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

When you were young, class field trips usually consisted of going to a water park, the beach, a museum or maybe even a baseball game.

For 23 member of the Oakland Raiders, they got a field trip to the Google campus in Mountain View on Friday.

Lucky guys.

"You see Google and you bring it up on the computer, and you're like, ‘All right, that's Google,' " fifth-round draft pick Hunter Renfrow told ESPN's Paul Gutierrez. "But you don't realize there are actual bodies, there's buildings, there's people that work there. It's not putting a face to name, but a building to a website, so that was cool."

The topic of the Raiders' Google campus tour came up during a recent episode of ESPN's "NFL Live," and former NFL offensive lineman Damien Woody liked the idea.

"Back in the day, it was frowned upon for players to look at other interests outside the game because a lot of people thought of it as a 'distraction,' " Woody said. "But I think what you're saying now from the modern-day player, these guys are thinking ahead. The average career is three years, or whatever it is. These guys are smarter, they're more informed, they're thinking about life after football.

"So, I applaud the Oakland Raiders for bringing these rookies into a different environment and showing them there are things outside of football as well."

After back-to-back disappointing seasons, the Raiders are trying to change the culture in Oakland, so a trip to see how one of the most successful companies in the world operates seems like a great idea.