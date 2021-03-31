The Jaguars have signed several free agents since the start of the new league year, and they could get another soon.

Per the transaction wire, Jacksonville is hosting linebacker Damien Wilson on a visit.

Wilson spent the last two years with the Chiefs. He started 13 games in 2020, missing three contests late in the season with a knee injury.

But he still recorded 73 total tackles, three tackles for loss, a forced fumble, and a pass defensed while playing 49 percent of the team’s defensive snaps. In 2019, Wilson started all 16 games en route to the Chiefs’ victory in Super Bowl LIV, playing 64 percent of the defensive snaps.

Wilson began his career with the Cowboys, who drafted him in the fourth round back in 2015. He appeared in all 64 contests for which he was eligible in Dallas, starting 22.

Damien Wilson visiting Jaguars originally appeared on Pro Football Talk