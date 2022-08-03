Panthers linebacker Damien Wilson was allowed to work with the team throughout the offseason, and is being allowed to practice now, despite facing a criminal charge stemming from an assault allegation brought by his ex-girlfriend in April.

After Wilson’s ex-girlfriend went to police and described a harrowing encounter with him, he was charged with assault with bodily injury of a family member. Despite that, he was not placed on the commissioner’s exempt list and continues to be active with the Panthers.

An NFL spokesman told Joe Person of TheAthletic.com that the league is monitoring the legal developments.

Asked about the situation at training camp, Wilson said “no comment” to reporters. His lawyer has denied he assaulted his ex-girlfriend.

This is not Wilson’s first off-field issue. In 2017, when he played for the Cowboys, he was accused of brandishing an AR-15 and backing his vehicle into a woman.

Damien Wilson continues to practice for Panthers despite criminal charge originally appeared on Pro Football Talk