Free agent running back Damien Williams spent some time with the Falcons on Thursday.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that Williams visited with the team. The Falcons also had wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith in for a visit.

Williams spent last season with the Bears and was signed by their former General Manager Ryan Pace. Pace took a job with the Falcons after being fired after the end of the 2021 season.

Williams ran 40 times for 164 yards and two touchdowns in 12 games for Chicago. He also caught 16 passes for 103 yards and a touchdown.

Cordarrelle Patterson led the Falcons in rushing last season. He is currently a free agent.

Damien Williams visits Falcons originally appeared on Pro Football Talk