Tyreek Hill steals the show while team mate Damien Williams runs in 91-yard touchdown

Damien Williams ran in an astonishing 91-yard touchdown for the Kansas City Chiefs against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, but it was his teammate Tyreek Hill who stole the show.

As Williams burst through the Vikings and towards the end zone, Hill caught up with the running back reaching 22.64 mph on the way according to Next Gen Stats.

READ MORE: Minkah Fitzpatrick returns incredible 96-yard touchdown

Scroll to continue with content Ad

READ MORE: Christian McCaffrey runs in three touchdowns as Panthers beat the Titans

The 25-year-old, about seven yards behind Williams, turned on the afterburners to breeze past Vikings cornerback Mackensie Alexander like he was running in treacle to catch up with him and escort him over the line.

It was the fastest Hill ever has run on a play from scrimmage in his career.

Harrison Butker scored a game-winning field goal as time expired as the Chiefs beat the Vikings 26-23. Both side hold a 6-3 record after Week 9.

Featured from our writers

Yahoo Sport presents Tailgate