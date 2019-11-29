Damien Williams out for Sunday

The Chiefs have ruled out running back Damien Williams for Sunday with sore left ribs, coach Andy Reid said Friday.

LeSean McCoy, Darrell Williams and Darwin Thompson are expected to handle backfield duties.

Damien Williams has 106 touches for 465 yards and four touchdowns this season.

The Chiefs will have receiver Tyreek Hill as expected. Hill was listed on the injury report this week with a hamstring injury, but it hasn’t kept him from being a full participant.

Receiver Sammy Watkins returned to practice Friday after missing Thursday with an illness.