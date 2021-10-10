Damien Williams scores a touchdown to extend Bears’ first-half lead

The Chicago Bears running game continues on even without starting running back David Montgomery. Backup running back Damien Williams, getting the start against the Las Vegas Raiders with Montgomery out due to a knee injury, has found plenty of holes during the game and reach paydirt late in the second quarter.

Williams scored a four-yard rushing touchdown, featuring a spin move on Raiders defensive back Amik Robertson, to put the Bears up 14-3. The touchdown capped off a 16-play drive.

Williams has 11 carries for 51 yards and a score on the day as the Bears lead the Raiders 14-3 at halftime.