Damien Williams to miss another game for Chiefs

The Chiefs will try for their fourth straight win without running back Damien Williams.

Head coach Andy Reid said on Friday that Williams has been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Lions because of a knee injury. It’s the second week in a row that the Chiefs will play without Williams.

Running back LeSean McCoy has been dealing with an ankle injury, but moved from limited practice to full participation on Thursday. That suggests he’ll join Darrel Williams and Darwin Thompson as backfield options this weekend.

Left tackle Eric Fisher (core muscle surgery) and wide receiver Tyreek Hill (clavicle) remain out for the Chiefs as well.