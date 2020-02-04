Damien Williams may regret post-Super Bowl jersey swap

Three years ago, Tom Brady had his Super Bowl jersey stolen. Two days ago, Damien Williams gave his away.

Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the Chiefs running back was asked about the decision to engage in a post-game jersey swap with 49ers running back Raheem Mostert.

Via Sports Business Daily, Kimmel pointed out that “the jersey you gave him is worth a lot more than the jersey he gave you.” Said Williams in response, “That’s funny you say that, because my mom was like, ‘Where’s your jersey at?'”

It’s at Mostert’s house, giving him a great artifact from a game that some think should have ended with Williams being the Super Bowl MVP. He had 133 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns: The game winner on a five-yard reception and the game-clincher on a 38-yard run.

Williams became Kansas City’s starting running back in November 2018, after the abrupt release of Kareem Hunt. He held the job even with the presence of LeSean McCoy, who was inactive for Super Bowl LIV.