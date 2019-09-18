Damien Williams, LeSean McCoy out of practice Wednesday

The Chiefs practiced without their top two running backs on Wednesday.

Damien Williams and LeSean McCoy both sat out after being hurt in last Sunday’s win over the Raiders. Williams has a knee injury and McCoy is dealing with an ankle injury.

Reports indicated an MRI on McCoy’s ankle earlier this week showed no significant damage and head coach Andy Reid said before practice that he might do some work. Williams wasn’t expected to work, which may be a sign that he’s less likely to play against the Ravens this weekend.

The other two Chiefs out of practice on Wednesday won’t be playing this weekend. Left tackle Eric Fisher is headed for core muscle surgery on Thursday and wide receiver Tyreek Hill is expected to miss a few more weeks after injuring his clavicle in Week One.